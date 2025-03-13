The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Biri Shanti Nido, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) of Kamle district, in which she defended the practice of polygamy.

Nido reportedly stated that a husband seeks another wife due to the shortcomings of his first wife, a comment that has sparked widespread outrage.

The commission criticised Nido’s statement, especially since it was made during an International Women’s Day event, a platform meant to celebrate women's rights and empowerment.

APSCW emphasised that such remarks, particularly from a public figure, send a harmful message to society and undermine the fight against gender inequality.

Polygamy has long been a source of suffering for many women in Arunachal Pradesh, where it has been used as a tool of male dominance. The commission stated that justifying the practice by blaming women contradicts the principles of women's empowerment and reinforces outdated patriarchal norms.

APSCW expressed deep disappointment, stating that a leader in Nido’s position should be advocating for women's rights instead of making regressive comments. The commission urged public figures to be more responsible with their words and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting women's dignity and rights in the state.