The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has demanded suo motu cognizance against social media influencer Elvish Yadav for making racial comments against Chum Darang, former Miss Arunachal.

In a letter addressed to the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, the APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam urged action against Yadav for remarking derogatory and racial comment on Chum Darang, also a Bigg Boss 18 finalist in a viral video.

"His comment not only insults Ms. Darang but the entire women society of Northeast India. His comment of social media tarnished the reputation of Chum Darang in particular and women of North East in general," the commission stated.

Furthermore, the APSCW stated that the behaviour and derogatory comments "create a pervasive sense of fear and intimidation amongst women of the North East who are pursuing their dreams in the film industry of Bollywood making them vulnerable and marginalised."

Henceforth, the commission demanded suo moto cognizance in order to bring justice to Chum and the sentiment of the society.