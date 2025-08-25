Arunachal: Women farmers get hands-on training on vermicompost and financial literacy at Basar

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) under BMMU-Basar, in collaboration with Moneywise CFL, successfully organized a hands-on one-day training programme on vermicompost production and a financial literacy camp at Basar. The training was facilitated by CFL Basar Field Coordinator, Kenpi Chiram, and aimed at empowering Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through sustainable farming and access to financial resources.

During the programme, Moyirr Karlo, BCLH-Farm, BMMU Basar, emphasized the significance of vermicompost in improving soil health, boosting crop productivity, and integrating traditional practices with modern agricultural methods.

The session’s resource person, Marjum Riba, founder of KR Organics, Likabali, and a successful vermicompost entrepreneur, shared his inspiring entrepreneurial journey. He elaborated on key aspects of vermicompost production, including the use of earthworms, preparation of vermi wash, and effective organic management practices. He also shed light on the challenges faced in production and offered practical solutions.

Adding to the knowledge-sharing, Marter Chiram, Centre Manager, CFL Basar, explained various government schemes such as ANKY, DDUSY, Atma Nirbhar, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana, highlighting the financial support available for rural entrepreneurs to expand their ventures.

The training concluded with a live demonstration of vermicompost production techniques by Riba, enabling participants to gain practical exposure. A total of 40 Mahila Kisan attended the camp and actively engaged in the session.

This initiative seeks to equip SHGs of Basar block with both agricultural and financial skills, fostering sustainable income opportunities while promoting eco-friendly farming practices.