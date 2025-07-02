Arunachal: Women-led PLF office opens in Lower Taraso, boosting grassroots power

A significant milestone for grassroots development was achieved today with the inauguration of a Primary Level Federation (PLF) office in Lower Taraso, a strategic border town between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Nabam Vivek, MLA of the 14th Doimukh assembly constituency and President of the People's Party of Arunachal, formally opened the facility, marking a pivotal moment for rural community empowerment in the region.

The PLF center represents more than just another government office – it embodies a fundamental shift toward community-driven development that places rural women at the forefront of poverty alleviation efforts. Through the Aajeevika Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), the initiative aims to transform how rural communities address their economic challenges.

"This infrastructure will strengthen the backbone of our rural economy by empowering women-led community institutions," Vivek stated during the inauguration ceremony. The MLA emphasised that the centre would serve as a catalyst for building self-reliant communities across Arunachal Pradesh.

The facility was established through coordination with the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) Balijan, demonstrating effective inter-departmental collaboration in implementing rural development programmes.

Central to this initiative is the concept of "communitization" – a strategy that transfers program management responsibilities directly to community institutions over time. This approach reflects the mission's confidence in rural women's capacity to lead sustainable development efforts within their own communities.

The PLF office will serve as a hub where community institutions can address poverty and vulnerability issues independently. These forums are designed to evolve into self-sustaining organisations capable of meeting emerging community needs without external dependence.

Located at the Arunachal-Assam border, the Lower Taraso centre is strategically positioned to facilitate cross-state cooperation and knowledge sharing between rural communities. The border location adds significance to the initiative, potentially serving as a model for similar developments across state boundaries.

The ArSRLM framework supporting this initiative represents a paradigm shift from traditional top-down development approaches to community-led solutions. By fostering local leadership and institutional capacity, the program aims to create lasting change that extends beyond immediate poverty alleviation.