In a disturbing incident at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Bordumsa, Changlang District, senior students were reported to have bullied and molested junior students, Which prompted strong condemnation from the Singpho Women Organisation (SWO), India.

A team led by SWO President Pisilu Singpho, Secretary General Pinna Kitnal M Singpho, and APWWS Miao Unit President Nitu Singpho visited the school premises yesterday. They met with JNV Principal Rajeev Ranjan to discuss the incident and its aftermath. Principal Ranjan confirmed that the five senior students involved have been rusticated from the school.

During their visit, the SWO team observed concerning lapses in school management. They noted the absence of separate wardens in the hostels, with teaching staff tasked with additional responsibilities. "The lack of adequate supervision and counseling services is alarming," remarked SWO Secretary General Pinna Kitnal M Singpho.

Further inspections revealed inadequate security measures, including low boundary walls and overgrown vegetation hindering visibility. "These conditions pose serious risks to student safety and must be addressed urgently," emphasized SWO President Pisilu Singpho.

Additionally, the team highlighted unsanitary conditions in dormitories and a lack of discipline among senior students. They advocated for the immediate appointment of counselors and additional hostel facilities for girls. "The safety and well-being of students must be prioritized," said Nitu Singpho.



Following their visit, the SWO team met with Bordumsa ADC Oling Lego, who assured swift action. "An enquiry committee will be formed promptly to investigate and address these issues," pledged ADC Lego.