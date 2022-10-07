Miffed over summoning Toko Sheetal, who is leading the protest of Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC), on charges of her alleged involvement in sex rackets, women on October 7 stormed the police station premises.

Hundreds of women in the capital, gather in front of the Women's Police Station in Arunachals' Itanagar and said that they stand in solidarity with Sheetal, Chairperson of AAC.

They have also lodged an FIR against four people such as Tarh Tahar, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Tania Esu, and Tania Junu alias Juli for leveling false allegations against Toko Sheetal.

"Even after repeated complaints against these four people, why has the government not taken any action against these people, instead why have they summoned Toko Sheetal?" asked Kipa Champa, Convenor of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in Arunachal while speaking to media.

"We are neither against the state government nor in the favour of AAC, we are just here for one lady," said another person who supports Sheetal.

Champa further said that Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju being from the state of Arunachal should always give priority to the people of the state first.

"Without our votes, he wouldn't have on this position, where he is today. So, he should first give priority to Arunachal Pradesh," she added.

Further, the women demanded the immediate arrest of these four people and assured that Sheetal will present herself to the police station after the arrest of these four persons.

AAC on September 25 reached New Delhi and protested at Jantar Mantar against the alleged corruption of by Pema Khandu-led-Arunachal Pradesh government.

During the protest, the AAC also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged corruption by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

As per ACC, Khandu is involved in corruption under Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana (SGRY) 68 crores scam, Power Scam under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana 142 crores scam, fund mismanagement in Panchayati Raj System 889 crores, Department of Mining and Mineral Scam 32 crores, Gross Misuse of CAMPA Fund 588 crores, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and Hydro Power Scam among others.