Arunachal women’s body calls for exemplary punishment in Aalo killing

The West Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned the alleged murder of a 25-year-old woman in Aalo, allegedly at the hands of her former husband, and called for a swift and impartial investigation into the case.

According to police, the accused, identified as 45-year-old Todak Ngomdir, allegedly killed the woman on Monday before surrendering to authorities the following day. He is currently in police custody. Reports indicate that the couple had separated about a month ago.

Expressing shock over the incident, the APWWS West Siang unit said no circumstance could justify taking another person's life and stressed that violence against women must be firmly opposed by society.

The organisation conveyed its condolences to the victim's family and urged investigating authorities to carry out a fair, transparent and time-bound probe to ensure justice is delivered in accordance with the law.

The district unit also said it would closely monitor the progress of the investigation to ensure the case is pursued to its logical conclusion.

Reacting to the incident, APWWS central executive committee president Jarjum Ete said the case highlighted the urgent need for society to recognise and address violence against women.

"The whole society, everyone in the state, have to wake up to the problem. This is why we should never let cases of domestic violence pass. People can go off the tangent. And in this particular case, she had to face abuse even after her separation. Women are not able to secure themselves even after coming out of an abusive marriage," Ete said.

Calling for strict action, she added, "We have to absolutely condemn it and demand for exemplary punishment. Everyone in the society should condemn this."