The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned what they describe as an "illegal and arbitrary seizure" of traditional tribal food items from women vendors at Gandhi Market near the BSNL Office in Itanagar.

According to a statement by the body, on April 8, approximately six officials conducted an unannounced raid at the market between 1:00-1:30 pm, confiscating various traditional food items, including honyor, banana flower, wild mushrooms, bamboo shoots, tanam, tase, dried king chilli packets, and brooms.

APWWS members met with affected vendors today, April 9, to verify reports circulating on social media. According to testimonies, officials told the women they could not sell these items without permits, with some suggesting the traditional foods were "harmful."

"This represents a direct attack on indigenous food practices that have sustained our communities for generations," said an APWWS spokesperson.

The organisation highlighted that the action has resulted in immediate livelihood losses for women who are often sole breadwinners, economic damage through wastage of perishable goods, and psychological trauma to the vendors.

"The tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh have established forest rights to harvest and sell non-timber forest produce under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act of 2006," the APWWS stated, questioning the legal basis for the seizures.

The organisation also expressed concern over the lack of transparency in the operation, with no proper documentation or seizure warrants provided to the affected women.

"Any administrative action that undermines their economic independence without following proper procedures contradicts both our constitutional values and the state's commitment to women's empowerment and indigenous rights," the APWWS noted.

The society has appealed to the State Government for immediate intervention, calling for a thorough inquiry, compensation for affected vendors, and action against officials who may have exceeded their authority. The APWWS is also preparing a formal representation to the Chief Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh government regarding the incident.