Arunachal women’s body condemns reported sexual assault of 70-year-old in Dambuk

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed shock and strongly condemned the reported sexual assault of a 70-year-old woman at Poblung village in Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley district, on September 9.

In a statement, the organisation described the alleged assault of the elderly woman as a deeply disturbing act of violence that violates her dignity, safety and fundamental rights.

APWWS called for the strictest legal action against those responsible if the allegations are established.

The organisation also urged authorities to ensure that the investigation is conducted with utmost sensitivity, keeping the survivor’s dignity, privacy and well-being at the centre of the process.

It called upon the district administration and other concerned authorities to provide the survivor with necessary medical care, psychological support, legal assistance and protection.

APWWS further stressed that the survivor should not be subjected to additional trauma during the investigation or subsequent legal proceedings.

“Age must never be a factor in determining whose dignity and safety deserve protection,” the organisation said, stressing that women of every age have the right to live with dignity and without fear.

The women’s body said it stands with the survivor and her family and urged the authorities to ensure that justice is delivered and that such incidents are not allowed to go unchecked.

The allegations are subject to investigation.