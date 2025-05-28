The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) has called for an urgent, independent inquiry into the alleged assault of women protesters by state Minister Ojing Tasing and police forces during a recent protest against the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Hydropower Project.

In a formal representation submitted to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Human Rights, the APWWS expressed deep concern over a viral video circulating on social media platforms. The video purportedly shows Minister Tasing elbowing a female protester and another woman visibly injured and bleeding following a police crackdown.

The incident reportedly occurred during a peaceful demonstration opposing the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for a pre-feasibility survey linked to the mega hydropower project. The protest, led predominantly by local women, highlighted concerns over displacement, environmental impact, and the lack of community consultation.



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“We are deeply disturbed and distressed by the actions of both an elected representative and the law enforcement agencies,” the APWWS stated in its letter. “This abuse of power is not only condemnable but also a blatant violation of constitutional rights and human dignity.”

Calling the episode “a grave human rights violation,” the society urged the State Human Rights Commission to launch an impartial investigation and take appropriate legal action against those found guilty. The group emphasized that accountability must prevail, irrespective of the position or authority of those involved.

“No one is above the law. Justice must be served without fear or favor,” the statement said, urging the Commission to act swiftly to restore public trust in democratic institutions.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has yet to issue a formal response to the allegations.