Arunachal women's body resolve two-year family dispute in East Kameng

The Women Welfare Organization (WWO), East Kameng Unit, successfully mediated a family dispute that had kept a couple living separately for two years. Previous attempts by extended family members and community groups failed to resolve the matter.

The husband, a practising doctor, and his wife agreed to reunite following consistent and compassionate intervention by WWO.

The organisation highlighted the couple’s willingness to prioritise family well-being and noted that misunderstandings in relationships often arise from mutual neglect or lack of communication rather than the fault of a single individual.

WWO urged both men and women to practice respect, empathy, and understanding within their households, emphasising that a stable and happy home relies on trust and dignity.

The organisation expressed gratitude to the couple for cooperating and accepting the proposed resolution.