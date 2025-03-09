In alignment with the global observance of International Women’s Day (IWD), women of Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang District marked the occasion with great enthusiasm on Saturday, March 8. The celebrations were held simultaneously at Mebo and Borguli community halls, led by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) including Bosi Didum MCLF in Mebo and Monggu Ane Didum MCLF in Borguli. Themed "Accelerate Action," the event aimed to inspire women to take proactive steps toward personal and professional growth.

At Mebo Community Hall, the event was graced by ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, as the Chief Guest, with Ms. Loveleena Tayeng as the Guest of Honour. Various dignitaries from different departments also attended, sharing insights on women’s empowerment and gender equality. Nirvay Kr. Pankaj, BMM Mebo ArSRLM, emphasized the significance of IWD and the need to accelerate action toward gender parity.

Key speakers delivered motivational addresses, with Miton Sutradhar, Director of RSETI, encouraging women to leverage training programs and bank linkages for financial independence. Bini Tagon, HDO Mebo, highlighted the necessity of women's participation in all spheres for overall development. Smty Olak Ratan Koyu, Principal of GHSS Mebo, reinforced the power of education, quoting the famous saying: “You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Loveleena Tayeng, SVO Mebo, underscored the role of women in achieving sustainability, and ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, concluded the session by imparting financial literacy and the importance of savings and investment, emphasizing that financial stability is the key to women’s empowerment.

At Borguli Community Hall, the Monggu Ane Didum Model Cluster Level Federations (MCLF) program was led by Smti Olen Megu Damin, a Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee, as the Chief Guest, with Smti Onung Tamut Taloh, Principal of Higher Secondary School, Borguli, as the Guest of Honour.

The program featured awareness sessions on entrepreneurship, gender equality, skill development, and the history of Women’s Day. Women from various SHGs shared their success stories, inspiring attendees with their journeys of resilience and achievement.

Recognizing excellence in women-led initiatives, trophies were awarded to the best Primary Level Federations (PLFs), with Namsing securing the first prize and Seram winning second place. The event was further enriched with cultural performances, including an empowering song and dance, symbolizing strength and unity.

A video screening on gender equality, women’s empowerment, and self-sustainability reinforced the event’s key messages, encouraging women to embrace opportunities and drive positive change within their communities.