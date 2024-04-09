In a plea for justice and societal reform, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has reiterated the urgent need for legislative action to outlaw polygamy and bigamy in the state. The society's president, Kani Nada Maling, addressed a letter to the Governor, expressing deep concern over the detrimental effects of these practices, particularly on women and children.

Founded in 1979, APWWS has been steadfast in its mission to combat polygamy and secure better opportunities for tribal women and children in Arunachal Pradesh. Maling highlighted the alarming rise in cases of domestic violence and homicide linked to polygamy, citing recent tragic incidents that have shocked the community.

One such case involved the tragic demise of Techi Neme Tok in Lekhi Village, Naharlagun, Papum Pare, on March 21st, 2024. Tok Tama, the ZPM of I-Borum Panchayat, and his alleged mistress, Techi Demin, stand accused of abetting Tok's demise, prompting widespread outrage and demands for justice. Another distressing incident was the alleged murder of Techi Meena, seven months pregnant, on November 5th, 2020, reportedly orchestrated by her husband, Lishi Roni, and involving his mistress, Chumi Taya.

Maling emphasized the detrimental impact of polygamous households on children, urging swift legislative action to safeguard families' well-being. She lamented the state government's inaction despite persistent appeals, warning of the perpetuation of atrocities without decisive measures.

The APWWS president called upon the Governor to intervene and direct the state government to enact laws prohibiting polygamy and bigamy, emphasizing the imperative to preserve the sanctity of marriage and protect vulnerable members of society.