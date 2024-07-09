The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed gratitude to Vishal Sah, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, for his proactive measures in addressing the recent bullying and ragging reported in a school within his jurisdiction.

In an official letter, the APWWS commended the District Administration's immediate response, significantly motivating women’s NGOs who work voluntarily for societal betterment. The APWWS, along with the Singpho Women Organisation and their Advisor, Pinna K M Singpho, acknowledged the Deputy Commissioner's commendable action in addressing the concerns raised.

The APWWS reviewed and praised the anti-ragging guidelines issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, recognizing his efforts to ensure no incidents of ragging occur in schools and hostels. The enforcement of stringent anti-ragging measures and the implementation of deterrent punishments for offenders were noted as vital steps towards creating a safer environment for students.

In addition to appreciating the current guidelines, the APWWS suggested an enhancement to point no. 4 under clause (C): "If the wrongdoer is found to be a juvenile, he/she shall be dealt with as per the provisions of the JJ Act 2015."

The Society also lauded the initiative to require both students and parents to sign anti-ragging undertakings starting from the upcoming session. The formation of anti-ragging committees and squads in every school was highlighted as a positive move, fully supported by the APWWS.

This decisive action and the release of the Anti-Ragging Guidelines by the Changlang District Administration, a first of its kind in the state, are expected to set a precedent for other districts to follow. The APWWS congratulated the Deputy Commissioner on this significant achievement.

The APWWS emphasized the invaluable support of the District Administrators in their cause and expressed sincere appreciation for the continued collaboration. The proactive administration under Shri Vishal Sah instills hope within the community, demonstrating a commitment to swiftly addressing societal matters.