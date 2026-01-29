Arunachal woos global energy players with geothermal, hydrogen push at India Energy Week 2026

Arunachal Pradesh made a strong pitch for global investment and strategic partnerships in clean and emerging energy sectors at India Energy Week 2026, highlighting its growing role in geothermal and hydrogen research.

Director of the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), Tana Tage, represented Arunachal Pradesh and India at the India–Iceland Roundtable Conference held on the sidelines of India Energy Week. The Indian delegation was led by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. Scientists from Arunachal Pradesh were also part of the delegation.

CESHS received appreciation from both Indian and Icelandic delegates, including Oil India Limited (OIL), for taking early initiatives and establishing a strong ground presence in geothermal energy development in Northeast India. The deliberations focused on geothermal energy assessment and exploration, with special emphasis on recent drilling activities at Dirang in West Kameng district. The drilling was carried out in collaboration with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) and Geotropy of Iceland.

Participants were also briefed on ongoing geothermal surveys at Tawang, being undertaken in collaboration with OIL, which further positions Arunachal Pradesh as a key emerging hub for geothermal research in the country.

The roundtable discussions extended to the potential of white hydrogen in the ophiolite belts of Arunachal Pradesh, placing the state on the global map of hydrogen exploration. Experts deliberated on opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS), as well as possible collaboration between NGI, OIL and CESHS for underground hydrogen storage, a critical component for strengthening India’s long-term energy security.

India Energy Week 2026 was held from January 27 to 30 at the ONGC Training Centre in Goa, bringing together global energy leaders, policymakers and researchers to explore pathways for sustainable and secure energy futures.