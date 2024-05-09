The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers Union (AAPPHE & WSDWU) has issued a stern warning, declaring their intention to stage a state-wide dharna starting from May 13 if their demands regarding the appointments of 17 irregularly regularized work-charged (WC) employees in the public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department are not met by the state government.

The controversial appointments, allegedly made unlawfully within the PHE&WS department of Changlang and Longding districts, have ignited a firestorm of discontent within the union. Recently, the union made a demand for a thorough investigation by the State Investigation Cell (SIC), urging the cancellation of appointment orders for those purportedly appointed through illegal means.

At present, the SIC awaits government approval to commence its investigation. An official from the SIC revealed, "We have sent the complaint for approval. As and when the approval comes to us, we will start the investigation."

The appointments in question saw 17 individuals appointed to various WC posts on a regular basis, only to be later transferred to different divisions including Yachuli, Pasighat, Sagalee, Naharlagun, Itanagar, and Yupia divisions in March of this year.

In a bold declaration made at the office of the Chief Engineer, coordination, PHE&WS department, Tadar Dawa, President of AAPPHE & WSDWU, announced plans for a dharna involving approximately 7000 casual laborers employed by the department.

"We will sit on dharna outside the office of Chief Engineer, coordination, PHE&WS. Also, for 24 hours water supply will be stopped across the state. The government should immediately register cases at SIC and also cancel the appointment of illegally appointed workers. Unless these two demands are met we will continue to protest," stated Tadar Dawa, expressing the union's adamant stance.

Accusations of political maneuvering have further complicated the situation, with Dawa alleging that many of the illicitly appointed individuals hail from Keyi Panyor district, insinuating that the appointments were orchestrated for political gain, particularly during elections.

Moreover, Dawa raised concerns over the seemingly preferential treatment received by the appointed individuals, questioning why these appointments were channeled solely through SE Miao.