To address juvenile delinquency, the Women & Child Development (WCD) Department of Arunachal Pradesh conducted a crucial one-day workshop on September 12, 2024, at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall. The event, titled "Juvenile Delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh: Reasons, Preventive Strategies & Joint Action Plan," aimed to confront the challenges of juvenile crime through a collaborative approach.

The workshop was spearheaded by Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, who highlighted the importance of tackling juvenile delinquency through a united effort. During the event, Minister Pul released and presented a comprehensive research thesis titled “Juvenile Delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh: Reasons and Preventive Strategies.” The research document was unveiled in the presence of key figures including Hon'ble Advisor to WCD, Tsering Lhamu, Secretary WCD, Mimum Tayeng, and Director WCD, T. Loyi.

The workshop saw participation from ten critical departments, including:

- Department of Home

- Department of Education

- Department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs

- Department of Information Technology

- Department of Tax, Excise & Narcotics

- Department of Health & Family Welfare

- Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

- Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority

Focused discussions were held on preventive strategies and the development of a joint action plan to address the root causes of juvenile offending. The panel explored various aspects such as educational performance, school climate, and student motivation, emphasizing their role in the prevention and control of delinquent behavior.