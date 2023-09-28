In commemoration of World Rabies Day, a workshop cum sensitization program was conducted on September 28 for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation under the National Rabies Control Program. The event, held in Itanagar, aimed to raise awareness about rabies prevention and control measures.

A team of veterinary doctors, including Dr. Mema Malli, Veterinary Consultant NRCP cum IDSP, and Dr. L Jampa SNONRCP, took the opportunity to enlighten the Mayor, Commissioner, and corporators of Itanagar Municipal Corporation about the prevailing situation regarding Human Rabies Prevention and control. They also discussed the introduction of the state action plan on Rabies Elimination, state initiatives and status, the role of IMC in Rabies control, infection sources, disease progression, signs & symptoms, vulnerable groups, and prophylaxis.

The Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation emphasized the seriousness of rabies outbreaks in the region. He stressed that rabies is a fatal disease and urged the public to be vigilant and take precautions, especially in cases of dog bites.

He explained, "Awareness and precaution are the only ways to stay safe. Those who rear dogs should regularly visit veterinary hospitals to ensure their dogs are vaccinated. It's important to note that vaccination is not permanent and needs to be administered periodically. In case of a dog bite, individuals should seek medical attention from human doctors at hospitals rather than rushing to veterinary doctors."

The Mayor also highlighted recent cases of rabies in the city and reassured the public that government hospitals in Ziro, Pasighat, and Naharlagun provide free vaccinations.

Addressing concerns about street dogs in Itanagar, he explained that municipal corporations are not permitted to euthanize dogs due to animal cruelty regulations. However, they have a veterinary doctor on hand, and residents are encouraged to report cases of aggressive or potentially rabid dogs by calling 101. The municipal corporation will take appropriate measures for treatment and control.