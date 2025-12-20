Arunachal Wushu athletes win six medals at Nordic Open Championships in Sweden

Four athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, delivered an outstanding performance at the Nordic Open Wushu Championships held in Sweden from December 12 to 16, collectively winning six medals, four gold, one silver and one bronze.



Mepung Lamgu emerged as one of the top performers, clinching two gold medals in the Taijiquan and Taijijian events. Mercy Ngaimong added to India’s gold tally with a top finish in the Jianshu category, while Onilu Tega secured a gold medal in the 52 kg division. Chera Loku also made a significant contribution, winning a silver medal in Taijiquan and a bronze in Taijijian.



Special recognition has been accorded to Onilu Tega, who hails from Chaglagam in Anjaw district. Her achievement has been widely hailed as a source of inspiration for young sportspersons, particularly those from remote and border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.



The athletes’ disciplined training, determination and consistent performance have brought pride to both the state and the nation on the international stage. Congratulating the medal winners, Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Women and Child Development and Anjaw district MLA Dasanglu Pul lauded the athletes, their coaches and the entire support staff for their collective effort and dedication.



She said the success reflects the growing sporting potential of Arunachal Pradesh and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to encouraging young talent to excel at national and international platforms.