The All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) has sought support and coordination from the state government for hosting the 35th Junior National Wushu Championship and strengthening preparations for the 39th National Games in 2027.

A delegation of AAPWA office-bearers recently met Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini to discuss the upcoming championship and the development of Wushu in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the association invited Jini to attend the championship as the Guest of Honour. The minister accepted the invitation, according to the association. AAPWA also plans to invite the chief minister as the Chief Guest.

The championship is expected to bring together athletes and officials from 28 states and seven Union Territories, besides representatives from sports institutions and the Police, Army, Air Force and Navy, the association said.

The event will provide athletes an opportunity to compete at the national level and assess their readiness for the 39th National Games in 2027, where Arunachal Pradesh will co-host Wushu.

AAPWA has appealed to the chief minister, concerned ministers, heads of departments, the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, the Director of Sports Authority and other stakeholders to extend support and coordinate with the association to ensure the smooth conduct of the championship.

The association said hosting a national-level sporting event would be an opportunity for Arunachal Pradesh to showcase its organisational capabilities and sporting potential, while creating greater opportunities for local athletes.

AAPWA expressed gratitude to the sports minister for his positive response and urged all concerned departments to work together for the successful organisation of the championship and the state's preparations for the National Games.