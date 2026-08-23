Arunachal Wushu star Nyeman Wangsu earns Team India spot for Asian Games 2026

Arunachal Pradesh Wushu athlete Nyeman Wangsu has secured a place in Team India for the 20th Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

Congratulating Wangsu on her selection, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the achievement as a moment of pride for both Arunachal Pradesh and India.

Khandu said Wangsu’s selection reflects her courage, commitment and years of dedicated training. He wished the Wushu star success at the continental sporting event and urged her to compete with confidence and strength.

“Arunachal is Proud. India is Proud!” the Chief Minister said while extending his best wishes to Wangsu.

He also encouraged Wangsu to make Arunachal Pradesh and the country proud at the Asian Games.