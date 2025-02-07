Arunachal's Yachuli has been proposed as the district headquarters for Keyi Panyor, replacing the previously considered names of Ter Gapin, Sam Sath, or Yachuli.

The proposal was put forward by 16-Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung during a media briefing at his residence in Naharlagun, in the presence of the Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), Zila Parishad Members (ZPMs) of Keyi Panyor District, and land donors from Ter Gapin and Sam Sath.

The decision followed extensive discussions with various stakeholders, aimed at ensuring smooth and effective administrative functioning of the new district.

The proposal will be further presented to the state government of Arunachal Pradesh for cabinet approval.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Nyishi Elite Society, Former Minister Er. Taba Tedir, and all those who contributed to the district's creation, MLA Toko Tatung urged for collective responsibility and cooperation in driving the rapid development of Keyi Panyor and its proposed headquarters.