Arunachal: Yachuli Town Baptist Church marks 37 years by dedicating new infrastructure and youth initiatives

Reaffirming its commitment to faith, service and community development, the Yachuli Town Baptist Church (YTBC) on Saturday, January 10 commemorated its 37th Church Foundation Day with a dedication-cum-celebration programme, marked by infrastructure expansion, cultural vibrancy and youth-centric initiatives at the church premises.



A key highlight of the occasion was the dedication of the newly constructed NBCC Worker Quarter Building, underscoring the church’s continued efforts to strengthen its institutional framework and support its workforce. The dedication ceremony was formally led by Church Secretary Shri Likha Takam, symbolising progress and long-term vision in church infrastructure development.



The programme commenced with a formal reception of ministers and dignitaries, including Pastor Pisa Logu, Range Pastor Yachuli, and special invitee Shri Likha Tech, President of CoSAAP, setting a solemn and celebratory tone for the day.



Following the dedication ceremony, celebrations moved to the volleyball ground where Organising Chairman Shri Likha Tagu delivered the welcome address. The event featured the felicitation of distinguished guests and lively cultural performances by the BDO Sector, adding colour and festive spirit to the milestone celebration.



Addressing the gathering, the special invitee delivered a brief exhortation highlighting the values of faith, unity, service and collective responsibility, emphasising their role in nurturing a strong, compassionate and resilient community.



One of the major attractions of the celebration was the inauguration of the Volleyball and Futsal Tournaments, initiatives aimed at promoting sportsmanship, fellowship and active youth participation within the church and the wider community.



The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mrs Toko Mena, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to organisers, participants and well-wishers for their collective efforts in making the event a grand success.



Church leaders, community representatives and invited guests from across the region attended the programme, reaffirming the pivotal role of Yachuli Town Baptist Church in fostering spiritual growth, social harmony and community development over the past 37 years.