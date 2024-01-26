In a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh, Yanung Jamoh Lego, known as the 'Adi Queen of Herbs,' has been bestowed with the esteemed Padma Shri award on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. The 58-year-old herbal medicine expert, hailing from East Siang district, has been a beacon of traditional healing, playing a pivotal role in reviving the ancient medicinal practices of the Adi tribe.

Yanung Jamoh Lego's remarkable journey is characterized by selfless service and her commitment to preserving the indigenous knowledge of medicinal herbs. Despite facing financial constraints and personal challenges, she dedicated her life to resurrecting the lost traditional healing system of the Adi tribe, contributing significantly to the cultural and medical heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Having provided medical care to over 10,000 patients, Yanung has not only healed bodies but also empowered communities. Her educational initiatives have enlightened one lakh individuals on the benefits of medicinal herbs, while her training programs for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have equipped them with the skills to incorporate herbal remedies in daily life.

A true environmental steward, Yanung Jamoh Lego has been a driving force in promoting the conservation of medicinal plants. Annually planting over 5,000 medicinal plants, she has not only contributed to biodiversity but has also advocated for the establishment of herbal kitchen gardens in every household across the district.