Arunachal Pradesh author Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi has been honoured with the 2024 Asom Prakashan Parishad Literary Award for his book Dhar Aru Anyanya Golpo.

The award, conferred by the Assam Publication Board, recognises Thongchi's outstanding contribution to literature.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the renowned author on social media, stating, "The Assam Publication Board has conferred this year’s prestigious Literature Award on renowned writer Padmashri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi for his remarkable work, ‘Dhar Aru Anyanya Galpo’. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor!"

Thongchi, known for his insightful storytelling and deep understanding of culture, continues to be a leading figure in the literary community. His latest work, which explores a variety of themes, has garnered significant recognition for its depth and narrative style.