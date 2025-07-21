Arunachal: YMCR pushes for state river protection law in meeting with CM Khandu

Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) has urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to enact a dedicated law to safeguard the state's river ecosystems. In a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the secretariat on Monday, the YMCR delegation pressed for swift administrative and legislative action, warning of growing threats to river health.

The organisation called for the drafting of an “Arunachal Pradesh River Protection Act,” modelled on similar laws in other states. According to YMCR, such legislation would clearly define legal responsibilities, strengthen enforcement, and ensure long-term protection of rivers through coordinated action between government and communities.

Illegal extraction of river resources, disrupted flow patterns, and increasing pollution were highlighted as immediate risks. The group proposed the creation of a dedicated department or cell under the Environment or Water Resources Department to monitor these issues continuously.

“A specialised unit is essential for effective enforcement and sustained river conservation,” said one YMCR representative, adding that this would also build upon existing frameworks like the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Act, 2025.

YMCR also recommended declaring a state-wide “Arunachal River Day” to raise awareness and organising an annual conclave focused on environmental protection. The delegation requested Khandu to take on the role of Chief Patron for the group to signal official endorsement and inspire wider youth participation.

Speaking after the meeting, Khandu said, “It was inspiring to interact with the passionate members of Youth Mission for Clean River. These young individuals are not only taking direct action through river clean-ups and community education but are also committed to driving policy change.”

He added, “The rivers of Arunachal Pradesh are our lifeblood. I fully support the mission of YMCR and encourage wider public participation in these crucial conservation efforts.”

YMCR said it plans to continue engaging with legislators and civil society groups in the coming months to build consensus for the proposed law.