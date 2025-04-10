In a compelling example of medical expertise and coordinated emergency response, the team at General Hospital (GH) Bomdila successfully managed a ruptured ectopic pregnancy, saving the life of a young woman in a near-fatal condition.

The patient arrived at the hospital in a state of hemorrhagic shock, with a critically low hemoglobin level of 5.2 g/dL and collapsed veins, which made establishing venous access extremely difficult. The high-stakes emergency unfolded amid severe winter weather and a shortage of Operation Theatre (OT) personnel, adding to the already intense situation.

Despite these challenges, the OT and Gynaecology departments responded with remarkable urgency. An emergency laparotomy was swiftly performed with critical support from the hospital’s blood bank and anaesthesia team, enabling the timely transfusion of blood and stabilization of the patient.

The operation was led by Dr. Ani Siram (Senior Anaesthesiologist) and Dr. Leena Ligu (Gynaecologist), supported by OT Assistants Ms. Yalek Siram and Mr. Lobsang, as well as OT Nursing Officers Ms. Pema Chuki, Ms. Namge, and Ms. Radha.

Thanks to the exceptional teamwork and clinical acumen displayed by the medical professionals, the patient’s life was saved—a testament to the hospital’s commitment to providing critical care under even the most constrained and adverse conditions.