ITANAGAR: Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweets targeting Centre over abduction of an Arunachal Pradesh youth by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the Centre is looking into all the issues at its level and holds discussions whenever the need arises.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said, "A few days before Republic Day, a fortune-teller of India is kidnapped by China - We are with the family of Miram Taroun and will not give up hope, will not give up. PM's stupid silence is his statement - he doesn't care!"

Earlier on Wednesday, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory.