Arunachal youth bodies respond to pork sale objection in Itanagar market, ‘Masjid Colony’ signboard removed

The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) and the Itanagar Youth Federation Arunachal (IYFA) on Sunday, December 21 reacted strongly to objections reportedly raised by members of the Muslim community residing near the Masjid in Ganga Market, Itanagar, over the sale of pork by local women vendors in the area.

Addressing the issue, representatives of both organisations reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is a tribal-dominated state, where indigenous communities have traditionally followed their own food habits and livelihood practices. They asserted that the sale of pork is a customary and lawful activity for many local residents and stressed that no individual or group has the right to interfere with the cultural or economic practices of indigenous people.

Speaking to the media, the IYFA president stated that any attempt to impose restrictions on traditional food practices would not be tolerated. He emphasised the importance of mutual respect, coexistence, and cultural sensitivity among different communities living in the state.

During a visit to the area, members of APIYO and IYFA also removed a signboard near the Masjid that identified the locality as “Masjid Colony.” The organisations contended that naming a locality after a religious institution is inappropriate and could potentially affect social harmony in a culturally diverse society.

The two bodies further advocated for the use of indigenous names for colonies and localities that reflect the tribal identity and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. They suggested names such as Donyi Polo Colony, Tani Colony, or other native designations more representative of local culture.

APIYO and IYFA urged the concerned authorities to review and, where necessary, amend official records, landmarks, and place names referring to “Masjid Colony,” stating that such steps would help preserve indigenous identity while maintaining communal harmony in the state.