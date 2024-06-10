Yomli Gamlin, hailing from Laggi Gamlin village in West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh has been commissioned into the Indian Army as a lieutenant. The commissioning ceremony took place during the recent passing-out parade held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on June 8, 2024.

Yomli Gamlin, son of Puyom Gamlin and Puyum Potom Gamlin, successfully completed his rigorous training at the prestigious IMA. His achievement brings pride to his family and the entire community of Laggi Gamlin village.

The passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy is a significant event, marking the transition of cadets into officers of the Indian Army. It was a momentous occasion for Yomli Gamlin, reflecting his dedication and hard work throughout his training.

The commissioning of Yomli Gamlin as a lieutenant not only highlights his personal achievement but also serves as an inspiration for other youth in Arunachal Pradesh.