Arunachal Youth Congress: BJP using religion and caste to distract from real issues

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Sunday, August 31 held a press conference strongly condemning the allegations leveled against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party over purported derogatory remarks during the Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

Addressing the media, State Youth Congress President Tarh Johny asserted that the controversy was a “manufactured narrative” planted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divert public attention from the core issue of special status, irregularities, and vote theft in Bihar.

“BJP is in power both at the Centre and in Bihar. If they are serious, let them investigate and arrest the individual who made those remarks. This diversionary politics—using family, religion, and caste—is a well-known tactic of BJP,” Johny said.

Taking on BJP leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, Johny accused Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other state spokespersons of engaging in “political theatrics” against Rahul Gandhi to gain favor with central leadership. He alleged that the BJP in the state had little to showcase in terms of developmental achievements.

“All major projects in Arunachal, including the medical institute, airport, railway station, state secretariat, trans-highway, colleges, and universities, are gifts of the Congress government. The BJP only makes promises of ₹15 lakh in every account and 2 crore jobs a year, which remain unfulfilled,” Johny remarked.

Reiterating Rahul Gandhi’s stance, Johny echoed the slogan “Vote Chor–Gaddi Chor”, claiming that the LoP has unmasked what he described as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “so-called Chanakya strategy” as nothing more than an attempt to manipulate elections.

“Amit Shah’s claim of 400-plus seats and dreams of ruling for 40–50 years is not strategy—it’s evidence of vote theft. For decades, BJP has rigged its way to power in Gujarat, and now the entire nation has seen the truth, thanks to Rahul Gandhi,” Johny concluded.

Johny, who also serves as the National General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and Convenor of the North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee (NEYCCC), emphasized that the Congress would continue to expose BJP’s alleged misrule and anti-democratic practices.