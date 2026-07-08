Arunachal Youth Congress opposes naming Naharlagun road after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has opposed the Arunachal Pradesh government's decision to name a newly constructed road in Naharlagun after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, alleging that public infrastructure should reflect the state's history and collective identity rather than political symbolism.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, IYC national general secretary Tarh Johny criticised the BJP-led state government for naming the road connecting Damsite to Model Village after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder. He argued that the road was built using taxpayers' money and should commemorate personalities who represent the aspirations and heritage of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Johny alleged that the government had overlooked the contributions of several prominent figures from the state while choosing to honour a leader from outside Arunachal Pradesh.

He cited the contributions of leaders including Moje Riba, Matmur Jamoh, Dr Bengia Tolum, Talom Rukbo, Gegong Apang, Dorjee Khandu and Kalikho Pul, saying they had played significant roles in shaping the state's history, development and public life.

The Youth Congress leader also said the government should prioritise pressing issues such as unemployment, inadequate healthcare facilities, poor educational infrastructure and deteriorating rural roads instead of engaging in what he described as symbolic politics.

Johny urged the state government to adopt a transparent and consultative policy for naming public infrastructure. He said the process should involve historians, indigenous organisations, civil society groups, public representatives and local communities to ensure that such decisions reflect the aspirations of the people.