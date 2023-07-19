Northeast Youth Congress Coordination on July 19 decided to protest against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which according to them might infringe on the interests of the people of northeastern states.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Northeast Youth Coordination meeting where Tarh Johny was selected as the chairman of the committee.

''As the draft has not been submitted to the public domain, during the meeting it was decided to protest against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which might infringe on the interests of the people of North Eastern states,'' said an official statement.

The statement further said that the main objective of the committee is to safeguard and voice the concerns of northeastern states.

''The North East Youth Congress Coordination Meeting was held today at Bhalukpong, West Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh wherein Tarh Johny, President, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress, and Adrian LC Mylliem, President, Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress have been unanimously selected as Chairman and General Secretary of the North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee respectively,'' the statement added.

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