Four young artists have breathed new life into the pediatric ward of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, through their vibrant mural paintings.

The creative endeavour has garnered praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who took to social media to commend their efforts.

The team of talented individuals behind this transformative project includes Advocate Tana Ompu, Chukhu Jirdum, Dimpi Pegu, and Talap Mimi. Their artwork has turned the hospital ward into a visually appealing and comforting environment for young patients and visitors alike.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed his appreciation on Twitter, stating that the murals are "not only a feast for the eyes but also brings immense comfort and joy to patients & visitors alike." He further emphasised how the artists' creativity has transformed the ward into "a place of healing & hope."

This initiative highlights the positive impact art can have in healthcare settings, potentially aiding in the recovery process by creating a more welcoming and less intimidating atmosphere for children receiving medical care. The project also showcases the talent and community spirit of Arunachal Pradesh's youth.