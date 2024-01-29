Two talented youths from Arunachal Pradesh, Sosar Tama and Tang Tada, secured Bronze medals in the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games, held in various cities across Tamil Nadu.

Sosar Tama showcased immense strength in the weightlifting arena, earning a well-deserved Bronze medal. Meanwhile, Tang Tada exhibited exceptional judo techniques, clinching another Bronze for Arunachal Pradesh in the martial arts category.

The Khelo India Youth Games, which commenced on January 19, 2024, have become a beacon for young athletes nationwide, providing a platform to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level. This year's edition unfolded across four dynamic cities—Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, and Coimbatore.

The spotlight also fell on Manipur's Imphal, as a young fencer hailing from a weaver's family triumphed in the women's individual foil event. Her performance earned Manipur another silver medal in the ongoing Games.