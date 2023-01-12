To commemorate the 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of National Youth Day Department of Youth affairs Arunachal Pradesh organized an event at Dorjee Khandu Convention hall at Itanagar.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, Mama Natung graced the event with great enthusiasm.The Youth Affairs Minister asserted that youths of Arunachal Pradesh have tremendous potential to meaningfully contribute in nation building as envisioned by the great monk of the country, Swami Vivekananda, whose 160th birth anniversary is being celebrated as the National Youth Day across the country today.

Mama Natung said youths of today have access to education like never before and therefore are better equipped to shape the future of the state and the country.

He said Arunachal Pradesh is unique owing to its culturally diverse communities – about 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes – and that the onus is upon the educated and conscious youths of today to foster the pan-Arunachal identity by maintaining peace and communal harmony.

He lauded the Vivekananda Kendra for venturing into Arunachal and providing quality education specially in the late 70s through Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas, whose students are today in service of the nation in various capacities.

Natung also emphasized on the role of today’s youths, who he pointed can be game changers if they have the will and guts.

“Youths today must have ‘muscles of iron and nerves of steel’, as quoted by Swamiji.

They must have the guts to stand up against what is wrong. When they start to raise their voices against all things wrong, not only the outlook of the society will change but also keep the government on its toes,”