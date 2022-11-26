Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 26 said that the youths should be aware of their fundamental duties as this will contribute to developing the society.

“The youths, who are the backbone of the society, should be educated on fundamental duties, which will contribute to the development of the society,” Khandu said while speaking at the Constitution Day at the state Assembly in the state.

The Arunachal CM further assured the people that his government will remain committed to the democratic values as laid down in the Constitution.

However, speaking further, Khandu also said that people never discussed their fundamental duties but always talk about their fundamental rights.

''Everybody should work collectively under the ambit of the constitution to realize the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India,'' he added.

Commenting on the democratic values, he said, ''Democratic values are core to our tribal culture and we will further strengthen it through our commitment''.

Khandu also lauded opposition in the state and asserted that they play an important role in a healthy democracy with their constructive suggestion to the government.

Speaking on the Constitution of India, Khandu said that it is of a different genre as it has derived from the best portions of constitutions belonging to various countries.

“We must aware of the fact that the Constitution was neither typeset nor printed; rather it was handwritten and calligraphic in both Hindi and English languages. We can just imagine the amount of hard work put in by Dr B R Ambedkar and his team of 17-member committee,” he added.

He further informed that the democratic process in India started from time immemorial which was also prevalent among the tribal communities of the state, even before Independence.

Meanwhile, participating in the celebration at Raj Bhavan here, state Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) said that democracy is the best form of governance and it could only be run by Constitution.