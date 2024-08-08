Two youths from Arunachal Pradesh, Tagiu Yala and Rei Moses, have been selected to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15.

Their selection comes in acknowledgment of their active participation in events organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) through the Mera Yuva Bharat portal. Their involvement was instrumental in the success of these events.

The trip is fully funded and sponsored by the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of India, with NYKS managing the coordination on the ground.

The Mera Yuva Bharat portal, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2023, is designed to channel the enthusiasm of India's youth towards national development.