In a case suspected of foul play, the arrest of Borum village Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM), Tok Tama, for the purported abetment of his wife's suicide has sparked a wave of controversy and demands for justice in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident took place on the evening of 21st March, when the lifeless body of Tama's wife, late Techi Neme Tok, was discovered under mysterious circumstances at their residence near the capital, Itanagar. According to Nirjuli police reports, Tama was taken into custody following the discovery, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with abetment to suicide. Despite his incarceration, the investigation into the case remains ongoing, with police stating the ambiguous nature of the incident, hinting at the possibility of murder rather than suicide.

SDPO (Sub-Divisional Police Officer) disclosed that the deceased's relatives alleged that Tama had subjected his wife to mental torment, citing an extramarital affair and mounting debts as contributing factors. Furthermore, the family of the late Techi Neme Tok contests the suicide narrative, instead accusing Tama and his alleged girlfriend, Techi Deemin, who is currently at large, of orchestrating Neme's murder.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned the incident, labeling it as a chilling instance of murder. President Kani Nada Maling expressed concern over the rising prevalence of such cases, particularly those fueled by illicit relationships, and called for stringent action against perpetrators. The APWWS also appealed to the state government to address the issue of polygamy and enact legislation to curb its practice.

Amidst growing calls for justice, the family of the deceased has mobilized support, staging protests outside the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court. Their impassioned plea for justice reverberated through the streets as they opposed any attempts to grant bail to the accused, Techi Deemin stating the need for accountability and closure in the wake of their devastating loss.