Arunachal: Ziro district administration strengthens anti-drug measures at 18th NCORD meeting

The 18th District Level NCORD Committee meeting was held at the Mini Secretariat in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro under the chairmanship of Oli Perme to intensify coordinated efforts against drug trafficking and substance abuse in Lower Subansiri district.

The meeting was attended by committee members, police officials, and Hibu Dumi, with discussions focusing on the implementation of previous recommendations and addressing existing gaps in anti-drug initiatives.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to ensure timely execution of pending action points and stressed the importance of stronger inter-departmental coordination in tackling the growing drug menace in the district.

The Chairperson also instructed the Anti-Drug Squad to immediately submit the long-pending report concerning drug victims and their parents, emphasizing the need for updated ground-level data to strengthen rehabilitation and awareness efforts.

Representatives from the education sector highlighted the urgent need for parental awareness programmes and sought improved access to official circulars and meeting updates to enhance student counselling and preventive measures in schools.

In response, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Nodal Officer to ensure that all meeting minutes and official circulars are regularly shared with the Zilla Parishad Chairperson, the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), and school heads across the district.

Speaking during the session, Hibu Dumi acknowledged the seriousness of the drug crisis and assured full cooperation from her office. She also committed to attending future committee meetings regularly to help strengthen a unified and community-driven response against narcotics and substance abuse in the region.