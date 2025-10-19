Arunachal: Ziro Honour Run unites Army and civilians to salute 1962 war heroes

The Indian Army, along with the Lower Subansiri District Administration and local communities, hosted the “Ziro Honour Run” on October 19 to pay tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 Indo-China War.

More than 800 participants took part in the event, including personnel from the Army, Indian Air Force, ITBP, NCC cadets, students, and civilians from across Arunachal Pradesh and other states. The run featured 21 km and 10 km competitive races and a 5 km open category to promote fitness and public participation.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K. T. Parnaik (Retd) served as the chief guest and flagged off the run amid strong patriotic enthusiasm. Senior officials from the Indian Army, state administration, and community organisations attended the ceremony.

The event was sponsored by State Bank of India (SBI) and Pramerica, highlighting their support for initiatives that strengthen national pride and social responsibility.

Beyond honouring the fallen heroes, the Ziro Honour Run aimed to enhance civil–military relations, nurture patriotism, and boost tourism in the picturesque Ziro Valley. Organisers said the overwhelming response has encouraged plans to make it an annual event on the region’s calendar.