The 5th Ziro Literary Festival (ZLF) began on Tuesday, September 24 at Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), in Lower Subansiri district, offering a platform for creative expression and intellectual discussions. The two-day event, themed "Celebrating Creativity for All," is organised in partnership with SCCZ, PWLO Entertainment, and the Lower Subansiri district administration, running alongside the well-known Ziro Festival of Music.

For the first time, the festival took place outdoors, enhancing the atmosphere and providing an engaging experience for attendees, according to the organizers.

This year’s festival features a diverse lineup of panel discussions, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking talks aimed at inspiring students. Authors, journalists, and filmmakers are among the notable participants who are expected to contribute to meaningful discussions.

At the inauguration ceremony, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP commended the festival's role in promoting creativity and providing young people with opportunities to explore literature, arts, and culture. He encouraged participants to engage in various sessions and workshops, emphasising the importance of events like this in developing young talent and fostering intellectual growth in the region.

The event kicked off with a talk by Urvashi Butalia on "Changing the narrative on women’s writing and publishing," followed by a discussion between Appupen and Anand Ramachandran from Dream Machine, exploring the relationship between comics and gaming.

Another highlight of the day was a panel on "All Things Gaming: Storytelling, Design, Development, and the Future," featuring Anand Ramachandran and Loyievi Vikennao, moderated by Sameer Pitalwalla. A moving discussion on overcoming adversity, titled "Overcoming Drugs, Loss & Adversity: The Journey of a Small-Town Band in India," was led by the Teesta Troupers and moderated by Karma Paljor. The festival’s creative energy continued with a poetry session by Siddhartha Menon, titled "I Think I Can Join the Big Mountains."

In the lead-up to the festival, SCCZ hosted a series of workshops aimed at fostering creativity and practical skills among students, covering disciplines like storytelling, poetry, and filmmaking. These outcome-based workshops were designed to enhance participants' artistic and literary abilities.

The day concluded with live performances by Mumbai-based artist Saniya MQ and the Teesta Troupers from Kalimpong, providing an energetic close to the festival's first day.