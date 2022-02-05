ITANAGAR: Biri Takar from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected as the first para-athlete from the northeastern state to represent India in an international badminton event.

A native of Rakso village in Kra Daadi district, Takar is among the 42 shuttlers selected by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to compete at the Spanish Para Badminton International-II. The competition is scheduled to begin from February 27 at Zabalgana in Spain.

Though Takar’s selection in the Indian team has brought joy to him, his family and well wishers, the happiness could be a short-lived one as he is yet to secure a sponsor for his tickets and visa.

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