The embassy of India and the State government are trying their best to bring all the Indian nationals back home, who are stranded in Ukraine.

Today, Six Arunachali students who were stranded in Ukraine, have arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

All six are warmly welcomed at the airport by the officials and staff of the Arunachal Bhawan.

The students are identified as:-

1. Horli Rime

2. Arono Pul

3. Ronit Pul

4. Shabnam Tamai

5. Priya Ngi

6. Dichaiso Ngadong

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweeted, "Six Arunachali students who were stranded in Ukraine have just now arrived at the New Delhi Airport. They were warmly received at the airport by the State Govt Officials. Names of evacuees are - Horli Rime, Arono Pul, Ronit Pul, Shabnam Tamai, Priya Ngi, and Dichaiso Ngadong."

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