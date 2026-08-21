Arunachal’s 132 kV Aalo-Kamba transmission line, substation energised

Arunachal Pradesh's power infrastructure received a major boost with the successful energisation of the 132 kV Aalo-Kamba transmission line and the 132/33 kV Kamba substation in West Siang district.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources portfolio, said the development marks a significant step towards strengthening the state's energy security and improving power reliability.

Mein said the upgraded transmission network would ensure greater grid stability and better capacity to meet the state's growing energy requirements.

The newly commissioned infrastructure will also provide crucial support for the construction requirements of the Tato Hydroelectric Power Projects in Shi-Yomi district, further strengthening the foundation of Arunachal Pradesh's power sector.

The commissioning is part of a broader state-wide initiative to modernise and expand electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure.

According to project officials, 95 of the 239 project elements under the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening Transmission and Distribution System (CSST&DS) have now been energised.

Mein commended the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Department of Power, executing agencies, district administrations and local stakeholders for their collaborative efforts.

The expansion is expected to strengthen the region's economic infrastructure by providing a reliable energy backbone for domestic consumption and upcoming industrial projects across the state.