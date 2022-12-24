Geta Sora, a rising star in badminton, won the under-9 category of the Top Arena Junior International Badminton Championship on December 23 in Malaysia, bringing honor to Arunachal and the nation as a whole.

Jaryl Teh, the second seed from Malaysia, was defeated by Sora in two sets of 21-5 and 21-16 to win the championship.

In the last two months, Sora has won two international badminton championships.

The BTY-Yonex-Singha Championship, which was held at the Banthongyord Badminton School in Bangkok, Thailand, in November, was won by 7-year-old Sora.

Bamang Tago, the secretary-general of the Arunachal State Badminton Association, praised Sora for the accomplishment.

“It is a significant accomplishment for a young state shuttler. Arunachal has many skilled players like Sora who can succeed on a global stage. Support from parents and the government is essential right now,” Tago stated.

Sora clinched the U-9 boys singles title in the Yonex-Singha-BTY Championships 2022.The multinational event that saw the participation of around 802 shuttlers from 10 different countries of the globe was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 02 to 07.

Sora defeated third seed Phukit Chantarangsee of Thailand in straight sets of 20-11 and 20-11 to win the first international gold medal of his career.Sora had earlier defeated number one seed Kritin Phutthawilai of Thailand and Malaysia’s Yi Kang Liu in the quarter and semi-final respectively to cement his post in the finals of the coveted championships.

Sora has also won gold in the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship which was held in Guwahati, Assam in 2020.

Also read : Arunachal : 7-year-old Master Geto Sora makes country proud; gets selected for International Badminton event



