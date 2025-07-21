Arunachal's Adi body extend support to Kaying fire victims, distribute relief materials

The Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), along with its student and youth wings—Adi Students' Union (AdiSU) and Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW)—visited the recent fire-affected families of Kaying in Siang district on Saturday, extending solidarity and distributing essential relief materials.

The team, led by ABK President Tanon Tatak, included Vice President Smty Olen Megu Damin, ABKYW President Oki Dai, AdiSU President Jirbo Jamoh, and other central office bearers from the three bodies. They met the affected families, shared words of comfort, and distributed supplies as a gesture of support. President Tatak assured the victims that further assistance would be extended as needed in the days to come.

“Fire disasters are among the gravest tragedies, often leaving families with nothing. We, the ABK and the Adi community, stand united with the people of Kaying in this hour of grief. May such heartbreaking incidents never occur again,” stated President Tatak during the visit.

Vice President Olen Megu Damin, in an emotional audio message shared later, recounted a poignant narrative from the village. According to locals, as the fire began in one home, the woman of the house ran to neighboring homes seeking refuge. Mysteriously, each house she approached soon caught fire. Villagers, fearing further spread, were forced to stop her from entering more homes. She eventually crossed a rivulet and sought shelter in a distant agricultural hut (locally called Ippo or Poyup)—which too was consumed by flames.

“This shocking incident has revived the traditional wisdom passed down through generations,” Damin said. “Our belief in restraining movement during fire tragedies, following customs such as Nyonam and Kojing Kunam, proved valid. Such customs, often regarded as superstitions, are rooted in deep communal knowledge. In times of disaster, our entire community traditionally observes a period of mourning, refraining from fieldwork and other activities.”

AdiSU President Jirbo Jamoh emphasized the importance of community solidarity, saying, “We came not just to offer aid but to listen, to empathize, and to understand how best we can support them. In these testing times, it is essential that we remain united and responsive.”

The tragic fire that struck on July 14 gutted seven houses and two granaries, leaving several families homeless and in distress.