Arunachal's Adi community celebrates Solung Festival with grandeur, leaders call for cultural preservation

The Adi community of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its most significant socio-religious agricultural festival, Solung, with vibrant festivities across the state. Marking the end of the sowing season, the celebration was highlighted by traditional rituals, Ponung dance performances, and community feasts that symbolized unity, gratitude, and prayers for a bountiful harvest.

The state-level celebration in Itanagar witnessed the presence of several dignitaries. Health Minister Biyuram Wahge attended as the Chief Guest, while Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay joined as the Guest of Honour. The event also saw the participation of Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, MP Rameshwar Teli, and several other leaders including Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam, Indra Hang Subba from Sikkim, and Amarsing Tisso from Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Wahge expressed his delight at being part of the festivities, praising the Adi community’s warm hospitality and the vibrant cultural performances. “The Solung festival beautifully reflects the traditions and unity of the Adi people, and I am humbled by the love and warmth shown by the people of Itanagar,” he said.

MP Tapir Gao urged the younger generation to preserve their culture and mother tongue, emphasizing that cultural identity is the backbone of indigenous pride. Echoing similar sentiments, MLA Tseten Chombay called on the youth to strike a balance between modernity and tradition. “We must remain rooted in our culture and traditions while embracing development. A silent revolution among the youth for cultural preservation is already underway,” he noted.

The Solung Festival, often compared with Assam’s Bihu for its agricultural and socio-religious significance, is unique to the Adi community—also referred to as Bangni-Boker Lhoba.



Historically rooted in the agrarian way of life, it is dedicated to invoking prosperity, good harvests, and abundance of crops and fruits.



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