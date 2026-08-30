Arunachal's agriculture entrepreneur offers 10 acres land to promote tissue culture technology

An agriculture entrepreneur in Arunachal Pradesh has offered 10 acres of land to the state government to promote tissue culture technology and encourage its wider use in agriculture and horticulture.

Likha Maaj, lead promoter of Green Gold Integrated Farm, made the offer during a visit to AG Biotech Laboratories (I) Ltd., which works in plant tissue culture and agricultural biotechnology.

Maaj urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to make modern agricultural technologies more accessible to farmers, particularly through exposure to tissue culture and biotechnology.

He suggested that farmers, rather than only government officials, should be given opportunities to visit advanced agricultural laboratories and institutions in India to gain practical knowledge of modern farming techniques.

Maaj also questioned the need to spend heavily on overseas exposure visits for government officials when comparable facilities are available within the country.

According to him, tissue culture can provide farmers with uniform planting material, improve productivity and help strengthen disease management. He said wider adoption of the technology could also help raise farm incomes and support the state's agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Offering 10 acres of land for the initiative, Maaj called on the state government to consider establishing tissue-culture-based plantations and related activities that could bring agricultural biotechnology closer to farmers.

He appealed to the government to examine the proposal and take concrete steps to expand access to the technology.