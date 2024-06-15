Aini Taloh, the founder chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organization AYANG, received the prestigious 'Rakht Krantiveer Samman' at an international award ceremony held recently in Duddhi, Uttar Pradesh. Taloh, based in Pasighat, the district headquarters of East Siang in Arunachal Pradesh, was recognized for her exceptional efforts in promoting blood donation, which have directly contributed to saving over 1,000 lives.

Taloh's personal commitment to the cause is underscored by her own significant contributions: she has donated 41 units of blood as of March 14 this year. Her dedication has not gone unnoticed, with accolades from various quarters including the Arunachal Pradesh AIDS Control Society and the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India.

Previously, Taloh was honored as a 'prominent blood donor' by the West Bengal government, acknowledging her outstanding contributions to the field. She was also recognized for her 'lifesaving work' during an international symposium held in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The 'Rakht Krantiveer Samman' adds to Taloh's growing list of accolades, highlighting her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes and her pivotal role in fostering a culture of voluntary blood donation. Her efforts not only reflect her personal dedication but also inspire communities to contribute to the noble cause of saving lives through blood donation.

Taloh's recognition at the international level underscores the importance of voluntary blood donation initiatives in addressing critical healthcare needs across India. Her achievements serve as a testament to the impact that individual efforts can have on society's well-being.